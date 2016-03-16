U.S. plans to slap anti-dumping duties on some hot-rolled steel imports

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
NEW YORK, March 16 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it will slap anti-dumping duties on certain hot-rolled steel products from seven countries in a preliminary ruling that followed a complaint by U.S. steelmakers last year.
The countries affected by the ruling are Australia, Brazil, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
Commerce said it will announce its final determination by Aug. 3.
Last August, AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp, U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises and Steel Dynamics Inc complained the imported steel goods, used for manufacturing a wide range of products, were being sold too cheaply or benefited from unfair government subsidies.
Steelmakers worldwide have struggled for years as a global surplus has expanded, weighing on prices and stoking tensions between major exporting countries. Last month, the European Union launched probes into China's steel imports.
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation