U.S. locks in hot-rolled steel dumping duties on seven countries

WASHINGTON Aug 5 The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday set final anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled flat steel from Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Britain, Brazil, the Netherlands and Australia on Friday, locking in import taxes of 3.7 percent to about 34.3 percent for five years.

The ruling, which could still be overturned by the U.S. International Trade Commission, is the latest in a series of U.S. actions aimed at fighting a glut of steel imports as China's economy slows and demand remains weak elsewhere. (Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)