U.S. slaps duties on Chinese tires for cars and light trucks

WASHINGTON, June 12 The United States on Friday
imposed duties on certain automobile and light truck tires
imported from China after finding they were being dumped at
below-market value and unfairly subsidized by Beijing.
In a final decision, Commerce Department set duties
exceeding 100 percent in some cases.
The duties will affect goods from companies including
Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co, Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a
subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and Giti Tire
(Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire.
In 2014, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires
from China were worth about $2.3 billion.
The duties are still subject to a final decision by the U.S.
International Trade Commission, which is due in July.
