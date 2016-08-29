版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 30日 星期二 04:26 BJT

U.S. moves toward anti-dumping duties on truck and bus tires from China

WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday truck and bus tires from China were being dumped in the United States at below-market prices, a potential step toward the imposition of duties.

In a preliminary determination, the department said the tires were being dumped at margins ranging from 20.87 percent to 22.57 percent. In a related preliminary finding in June, it said China was also unfairly subsidizing the products.

The department said it would announce its final determination in the anti-dumping case no later than Jan. 17, 2017. It had previously said it would announce a final finding in the companion anti-subsidy case on or about Nov. 10.

Any duties would be contingent on a final determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission that the domestic industry was being harmed. An estimated $1.07 billion worth of truck and bus tires were imported from China in 2015. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐