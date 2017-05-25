CORRECTED-U.S. finds likely harm from China, Vietnam tool chest imports

(Corrects date)
WASHINGTON May 25 The International Trade
Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding
that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam
were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible
dumping and subsidies to continue.
The case, announced by the Commerce Department on May 2,
follows a petition from Missouri-based Waterloo Industries Inc,
a subsidiary of Fortune Brands and Home Security Inc.
In 2016, imports of tool chests from China and Vietnam totaled
$990 million and $77 million, respectively, department data
show.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh)