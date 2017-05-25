UPDATE 1-U.S. finds likely harm from China, Vietnam tool chest imports

(Adds background, paragraphs 3-6)
WASHINGTON May 25 The International Trade
Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding
that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam
were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible
dumping and subsidies to continue.
The case, announced by the Commerce Department on May 2,
follows a petition from Missouri-based Waterloo Industries Inc,
a subsidiary of Fortune Brands and Home Security Inc.
In 2016, imports of tool chests from China and Vietnam totaled
$990 million and $77 million, respectively, department data
show.
The department said it expected to make a preliminary
anti-dumping decision by July and a preliminary countervailing
duty decision, or finding of subsidization, by September.
If it finds the products are being dumped and/or subsidized,
it will set duties that would go into place if the ITC
subsequently affirms its finding that U.S. producer are being
harmed.
Dumping margins on the products from China are 159.99
percent and from Vietnam 21.85 percent, the Commerce Department
said.
Tool chests typically have bodies made of carbon, alloy,
and/or stainless steel and may include drawers, trim, or other
components made of other metal or non-metal materials, it said.
