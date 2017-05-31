UPDATE 2-Vietnam to sign deals for up to $17 bln in U.S. goods, services -prime minister

(Adds Vietnam trade ministry comments in paragraphs 9, 10)
By David Lawder and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON May 30 Vietnamese Prime Minister
Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S.
goods and services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his
visit to Washington, D.C., mainly for high technology products
and for services.
"Vietnam will increase the import of high technologies and
services from the United States, and on the occasion of this
visit, many important deals will be made," Phuc told a U.S.
Chamber of Commerce dinner.
Phuc, who is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on
Wednesday at the end of a three-day visit to the United States,
did not provide any further details of the transactions.
GE Power Chief Executive Officer Steve Bolze told the dinner
that General Electric Co will sign new business worth
about $6 billion with Vietnam, but also offered no details.
Phuc's comments came after U.S. Trade Representative Robert
Lighthizer expressed concern about the rapid growth of the U.S.
trade deficit with Vietnam, saying this was a new challenge for
the two countries and he was looking to Phuc to help address it.
"Over the last decade, our bilateral trade deficit has risen
from about $7 billion to nearly $32 billion," Lighthizer said.
"This concerning growth in our trade deficit presents new
challenges and shows us that there is considerable potential to
improve further our important trade relationship."
Lighthizer and other Trump administration trade officials
have pledged to work to reduce U.S. bilateral trade deficits
with major trading partners. The $32 billion deficit with
Vietnam last year -- the sixth largest U.S. trade deficit --
reflects growing imports of Vietnamese semiconductors and other
electronics products in addition to more traditional sectors
such as footwear, apparel and furniture.
The trade issue has become a potential irritant in a
relationship where Washington and Hanoi have stepped up security
cooperation in recent years given shared concerns about China’s
increasingly assertive behavior in East Asia.
In a meeting on Tuesday, Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh told
Lighthizer about Vietnam's views and solutions to some U.S.
concerns, such as advertising on U.S. social media, electronic
payment services and imports of information security and farm
products, the southeast Asian nation's trade ministry said.
Vietnam also urged the United States to remove an inspection
programme on catfish, speed import licences for its fruit and
make fair decisions on anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on
Vietnamese products, the ministry said in a statement.
Phuc's meeting with Trump makes him the first southeast
Asian leader to visit the White House under the new
administration.
It reflected calls, letters, diplomatic contacts and
lower-level visits that started long before Trump took office in
Washington, where Vietnam retains a lobbyist at $30,000 a month.
Vietnam was disappointed when Trump ditched the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact, in which Hanoi was
expected to be one of the main beneficiaries, and focused U.S.
trade policy on reducing deficits.
(Reporting by David Lawder and David Brunnstrom; Additional
reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Clarence Fernandez)