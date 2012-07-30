U.S. sets duties on washers from Mexico, South Korea

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday set preliminary anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.
The department set preliminary duties of 33.30 percent to 72.41 percent on imports from Mexico and, in an odd twist, one of the two Mexican manufacturers hit with the highest duty was Whirlpool itself.
Duties of 9.62 percent to roughly 80 percent were set on washing machines from South Korea.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017