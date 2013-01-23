版本:
US panel approves duties on washers from Mexico, South Korea

WASHINGTON Jan 23 A U.S. trade panel on Wednesday gave final approval to anti-dumping duties on hundreds of millions of dollars of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.

The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 6-0 that the century-old U.S. manufacturer had been materially harmed, or at least was threatened with material injury, by the imports.

