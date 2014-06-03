U.S. to impose duties on steel wire from China, Mexico

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday that cheap imports of concrete steel rail tie wire from China and Mexico are hurting local manufacturers, a ruling that will lead to anti-dumping duties on the products.
In their final ruling on the prestressed wire, which is primarily used in commuter and high-speed rail lines, ITC commissioners voted unanimously to back the complaint by U.S. producers.
The duties on Chinese imports will be between 31.4 percent and 35.3 percent, in line with margins set earlier by the U.S. Commerce Department. Mexican imports will attract a 9.99 percent duty.
The complaint was lodged by Insteel Wire Products Co, a division of Insteel Industries, and Davis Wire Corp. In 2013, imports of the wire from China were valued at $31.1 million and from Mexico at $21.3 million. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,