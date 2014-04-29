U.S. confirms duties on steel wire from China, Mexico

WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Commerce
Department on Tuesday confirmed plans for duties on concrete
steel rail tie wire from China and Mexico after finding the
products were being sold below fair value.
In its final ruling on the prestressed wire, which is
primarily used in commuter and high speed rail lines, Commerce
set dumping margins on Chinese imports of between 31.4 percent
and 35.3 percent, slightly higher than its preliminary ruling.
Commerce lowered the dumping margin on imports from Mexico
to 9.99 percent and said there was no dumping of wire from
Thailand.
The complaint was lodged by Insteel Wire Products Company, a
division of Insteel Industries, and Davis Wire
Corporation. In 2013, imports of the wire from China were valued
at $31.1 million and from Mexico at $21.3 million.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its
final ruling in the case on June 12.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Andrew Hay)