UPDATE 1-U.S. Patent and Trademark Office head Michelle Lee resigns

By Jan Wolfe
June 6 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director
Michelle Lee, who has won praise from technology companies for
taking steps to minimize abusive patent litigation, resigned
from her position on Tuesday, a spokesman for the agency has
confirmed.
She joined the agency in 2012 and became interim director in
2013 before being formerly nominated as director by
then-President Barack Obama in 2014.
Some inventors and patent licensing companies had opposed
Lee, who was previously an in-house lawyer for Alphabet Inc's
Google.
The patent office is a division of the U.S. Department of
Commerce that reviews applications for patents and trademarks.
The agency is also empowered to cancel patents it has issued.
Lee has been viewed favorably by the technology industry for
ushering in more stringent standards for software patents. More
than 50 companies, including Facebook Inc and Cisco
Systems Inc, sent a letter to President Donald Trump and
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in April urging them to
retain Lee as director of the patent office.
The companies said in the letter that Lee's efforts at the
patent office had led to a decrease in abusive litigation filed
by so-called "patent trolls."
The Trump administration has yet to put forth a nominee for
the position, which required Senate confirmation.
(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David
Gregorio)