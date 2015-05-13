Ralph Lauren Corp suffers setback in U.S. trademark fight

NEW YORK May 13 Ralph Lauren Corp lost
some ground on Wednesday in its long-running trademark fight
with the United States Polo Association over the use of its logo
depicting a horse-mounted polo player swinging a mallet.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled
that the Polo Association cannot be held in contempt for selling
sunglasses with a logo similar to the one emblazoned with the
horseman, which is featured on clothing and accessories sold
under the Polo Ralph Lauren brand trademark around the globe.
The association is the governing body of polo in the United
States. But in a partnership with JRA Trademark Co, it also
markets certain consumer goods, often in competition with Polo
Ralph Lauren.
The logo in dispute in the case is known as the "double
horsemen mark" and depicts two mounted polo players vying for a
ball.
The Polo Association sold nearly one million pairs of
sunglasses bearing the mark between 2009 and 2012, when a lower
court judge ruled that it could be held in contempt
for violating an injunction against such use dating back to
1984.
Wednesday's ruling, written by 2nd Circuit Judge Ralph
Winter, said the injunction barred the Polo Association from
using the double-horseman mark and the word "polo" on its
fragrances and beauty products, among other merchandise.
But it said the injunction, which fell short of being clear
and unambiguous, did not bar use of the double horsemen mark
across all markets.
"The parties bound by an injunction are entitled to clear
notice of what specifically they may or may not do," it said.
"USPA (United States Polo Association) argues that the
underlying injunction did not enjoin all uses of the mark. We
agree and vacate the contempt order and remand for further
proceedings."
The case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit
is U.S. Polo Ass'n, Inc. v. PRL USA Holdings Inc 13-1038-cv(L)
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Marguerita Choy)