CSX train derails outside Baltimore, buildings collapse

WASHINGTON May 28 A CSX Corp freight
train derailed northeast of Baltimore on Tuesday, sparking a
fire and causing buildings to collapse, authorities said.
The train derailed shortly after 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) at
White Marsh, Maryland, and there were no reports of injuries, a
spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department said. The
cause of the accident was unknown.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said on its official
Twitter feed that there was a fire at the scene. Preliminary
reports said several buildings had collapsed, it said.
Baltimore's WBAL-AM radio reported that several freight cars
were on fire.