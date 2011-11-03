Freight train derails in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO Nov 3 A fiery derailment of a freight train in suburban Chicago early on Thursday knocked out commuter train service as crews scrambled to control the flames, transportation officials said.

Canadian National (CNR.TO) spokesman Patrick Waldron said he did not know how many cars were off the track, or what was in the cars on the northbound train. He said crews were responding to the scene.

"There was a fire," said Meg Reile, spokeswoman for Metra, the commuter line that shares the track with freight lines.

As a result of the derailment, Metra shut down most of the Milwaukee West route, which runs from the western suburb of Elgin to downtown Chicago and serves at least 10,000 passengers a day, Reile said. It was unknown how long the route would be affected.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or evacuations. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Greg McCune)