Two bodies buried by coal from derailed Illinois train

CHICAGO, July 5 The bodies of two people trapped
in a car under giant mounds of coal, which spilled from a
derailed train near Chicago, have been unearthed and removed
from the scene, authorities said on Thursday.
Wayne Globerger, the fire chief of Glenview, Illinois - the
Chicago suburb where the accident occurred - declined to
identify either victim.
Globerger told reporters that crews were searching the site
north of Chicago for any other vehicles that may have been
buried.
On Wednesday, 31 of 138 cars of a Union Pacific
train derailed on an 86-foot-long (26-meter) bridge, spilling
large amounts of coal, railroad spokesman Tom Lange said. The
derailed cars piled up on the bridge, putting more weight on the
structure than if the train had kept moving, and likely caused
the bridge to collapse, Lange said.
The derailment may have been caused by steel rails expanding
in extremely hot weather.
Initially, no injuries were reported. But authorities
cleaning up the debris discovered a car bumper, and then the
vehicle with the two victims inside.