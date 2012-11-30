UPDATE 4-New Jersey bridge collapse derails freight train; chemical leaks

* State says minimal environmental impact
* Bridge underwent extensive repairs after 2009 derailment
By Dave Warner
PAULSBORO, N.J., Nov 30 A railroad bridge
collapsed on Friday over a creek in southern New Jersey, causing
a Conrail freight train to derail and spill hazardous chemicals
into the air and water, authorities said.
Seven of the 82 cars derailed, and a tanker car that fell
into Mantua Creek leaked vinyl chloride into the waterway, which
feeds into the Delaware River near Philadelphia, said Deborah
Hersman, chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board.
More than 12,000 gallons (45,425 liters) of the highly toxic
and flammable industrial chemical leaked from a gash in the
car's side, local officials said.
Twenty-two people were examined at a nearby hospital as a
precaution and were doing fine, said Larry Ragonese, a spokesman
for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Ragonese said the health danger and environmental impact
were minimal.
"Initially there was a release of gas into the air that
affected some nearby residents and people working right in that
area," he said.
Air quality monitors in the area did not register any
problem, said Lawrence Hajna, also with the DEP. "All the levels
are coming in within our safety range."
Exposure to vinyl chloride can cause a burning sensation in
the eyes or respiratory discomfort, the DEP said.
The accident took place at about 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT) in
Paulsboro. Area residents initially were told to stay indoors,
with windows shut, and local schools were closed.
The leak was contained and no longer posed a threat, and
authorities were using booms to trap the chemical in the water,
Ragonese said.
At the scene, one of the freight cars was nearly vertical,
nose-down and partly submerged in the creek. Other cars lay
jumbled on the collapsed bridge and the embankment.
"It's part of living in Paulsboro, with refineries and
trains. We accept it," said resident John Diamond, 53, who was
taking photographs.
The area is thick with chemical plants, and two refineries,
PBF Energy's Paulsboro and NuStar's Asphalt, are nearby.
TANK "BREACHED"
The head of the Gloucester County, New Jersey, Office of
Emergency Management, Tom Butts, said the leaking tanker car in
the water had a tear in it, and the tank was "breached."
About half of its contents leaked out, he said.
The tank was carrying some 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of
the chemical, said John Burzichelli, a state assemblyman and
former mayor of Paulsboro.
"When you live between two oil refineries, you have a sense
that these things can happen," he said.
Locals fish and go crabbing and jet-ski in the creek in the
warm months, Diamond said.
Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said
improved safety procedures, inspection, enforcement and
oversight are needed to help prevent such accidents.
"This time it was ... vinyl chloride. What if it was
chlorine?" he said, referring to a chemical that is extremely
dangerous if inhaled and has the potential to explode.
Also, he said there is no mechanism to alert communities to
what kinds of chemicals trains are carrying through the states.
He questioned the integrity of the bridge, which is owned
and operated by Conrail, since Superstorm Sandy slammed into New
Jersey on Oct. 29, causing surges in area waterways.
The cause of the accident was undetermined. The National
Transportation Safety Board is investigating, and members of the
agency arrived at the scene mid-afternoon.
NTSB's chairwoman said four out of the five train cars that
were on the bridge when it collapsed landed in the creek, and
two other cars rolled onto the embankment.
"We have requested a great deal of information from the
railroad" as part of the investigation, Hersman said.
Conrail said the train consisted of two locomotives, 82 rail
cars and one caboose.
"We very much regret the impact on the local community,"
said Conrail spokesman John Enright, who was at the scene. "We
will be working very closely with federal investigators to
determine the cause."
The bridge underwent extensive repairs after getting damaged
in a 2009 derailment of a coal freight train, Burzichelli said.
"That bridge is very old. It's not a good day for Conrail,"
Burzichelli said, adding that the bridge carries three major
freight trains daily.
New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney, also on the
scene, said a nearby homeowner reported hearing a "loud bang"
from the bridge about two days ago. Burzichelli said Conrail had
come out to examine it in response.
Conrail is jointly owned by rail operators CSX Corp
and Norfolk Southern Corp.