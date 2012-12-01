Investigation underway into N.J. train derailment, chemical leak

| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Dec 1 Federal transportation
investigators have begun interviewing the crew of a train that
was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed on a railroad
bridge in New Jersey, officials said on Saturday.
National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Deborah
Hersman said the agency would spend the next two weeks preparing
a preliminary report on Friday's accident in the industrial town
of Paulson
A bridge collapse derailed seven of the 82 Conrail freight
train cars, and a tanker car that fell into Mantua Creek leaked
vinyl chloride into the waterway, which feeds into the Delaware
River near Philadelphia.
More than 12,000 gallons (45,425 liters) of the highly toxic
and flammable industrial chemical vinyl chloride leaked from a
gash in the tanker car's side following the derailment on Friday
morning.
Twenty-two people were examined at a nearby hospital, but
air monitors in the area did not register any problem, officials
have said. Exposure to vinyl chloride can cause a burning
sensation in the eyes or respiratory discomfort.
Investigators are in the process of obtaining records from
Conrail on inspections of the bridge over the Mantua Creek. They
are also examining a derailment on the bridge in 2009, as well
as any possible impact on the bridge from the high winds and
rising waters that accompanied Superstorm Sandy.
"We are continuing to question the crew to get additional
information," Hersman said at a press briefing. "We still have
some work to do."
State Senator Steve Sweeney, whose district includes
Paulsboro, told Reuters on Saturday that 106 residents who live
close to the crash scene were evacuated from the area on Friday
night in case any more of vinyl chloride escaped into the air or
water.
"What it really was was just to be cautious," Sweeney said.
The residents will be out of their homes for several days, and
are staying with friends and relatives or hotels, he said.
Conrail is jointly owned by rail operators CSX Corp
and Norfolk Southern Corp.