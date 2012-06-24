UPDATE 2-Freight trains collide in Oklahoma, three crew missing

By Steve Olafson
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 24 Two freight trains
collided head-on and exploded into flames on Sunday in Oklahoma,
sending billowing black smoke into the air and leaving three
Union Pacific employees missing and possibly dead, authorities
said.
There was no explanation yet on why the two trains were
traveling toward one another on the same track about a mile (1.6
km) east of the panhandle town of Goodwell, in an unpopulated
area near the Texas state line.
About 50 volunteer firefighters from five nearby towns had
been fighting the fire, which engulfed three locomotives and
about 10 rail-cars, since the morning collision but had not been
able to extinguish the flames by late afternoon.
"The diesel fuel in those engines just doesn't want to go
out, and the rail cars are all tightly packed," said Harold
Tyson, emergency management director of Texas County, Oklahoma.
One Union Pacific employee escaped injury but three
others were missing and possibly dead, Tyson said. A Union
Pacific spokeswoman confirmed three crew were reported missing.
Both trains were pulling long lines of rail-cars, with the
northbound train packed with automobiles and the southbound
train transporting containers, he said.
One of the containers, not on fire, held resin solution, and
water was being poured on that container as a precautionary
measure, said Raquel Espinoza, a Union Pacific spokeswoman.