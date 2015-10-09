版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五 21:47 BJT

U.S. says CSX missed rail defect blamed for oil train derailment

WASHINGTON Oct 9 U.S. regulators on Friday said a February oil train derailment in Mount Carbon, West Virginia, was caused by a rail defect that CSX Corp and its contractor missed during at least two inspections conducted months before the accident. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐