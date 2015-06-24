UPDATE 2-Fines or shutdown loom for U.S. railroads over tech deadline

(Adds quotes, background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. commuter and freight
railroads may be forced to suspend service or face daily fines
beginning Jan. 1, unless Congress extends its year-end deadline
for implementing new safety technology, lawmakers were told on
Wednesday.
The top U.S. railroad regulator said fines would apply for
each violation after the Dec. 31 deadline to implement a
technology that can automatically slow or stop a train, called
positive train control, or PTC.
The National Transportation Safety Board estimated that more
than 245 people have died and 4,260 have been injured in
preventable accidents since it began calling for PTC in 1969.
Accidents the agency said PTC would have prevented include the
deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia on May 12.
"Fines will be based on (our) PTC penalty guidelines, which
establish different penalties depending on the violation. The
fines may be assessed per violation, per day," Sarah Feinberg,
acting administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration,
said at an oversight hearing in the House of Representatives.
"Our ultimate goal is to bring all railroads into compliance
as quickly, and as safely, as possible."
Federal regulations list 61 fineable PTC violations totaling
$485,500 to $815,500, depending on whether they are deemed
"willful." Officials said violations could multiply quickly if
assigned to separate pieces of equipment or track.
Seven years after Congress set its deadline in 2008, most
U.S. railroads say they do not expect to meet it due to the
complexity and high costs of implementation. Separate freight
and commuter rail estimates show full implementation could cost
the industry nearly $13 billion.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers have said they would
support an extension, and some have proposed a 2020 deadline.
But no action has been taken, and Democrats say an extension
should still include fines to ensure that railroads comply.
Without an extension, railroads could be forced to suspend
operations to avoid the financial liabilities of operating
outside the law, industry officials said at the same hearing.
"It may be that the path forward really does involve the
cessation of service. We're all looking at that," said Frank
Lonegro, a vice president at CSX Corp, the freight
handler that operates a 21,000-mile network spanning 23 U.S.
states. CSX expects full implementation by 2020.
Donald Orseno, chief executive for Chicago's Metra Commuter
Railroad, warned lawmakers that service suspension would put an
additional 300,000 commuters on the road in the Chicago area.
Metra expects to implement PTC by 2019.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Soyoung Kim and Richard Chang)