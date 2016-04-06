U.S. companies use social media to denounce laws seen as anti-gay

| NEW YORK, April 6
media on Wednesday to denounce new laws enacted by southern
states that target the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
(LGBT) community.
Companies like International Business Machines Corp
and Herbalife International Inc used Twitter to
criticize a North Carolina measure targeting transgender
bathrooms and a Mississippi 'religious freedom' law allowing
people to deny wedding services to gay couples.
The tweets illustrate how diversity-minded corporations are
using their clout as major employers in Republican-controlled
states to wield influence against measures they consider LGBT
discrimination. Social media provides a way to communicate their
views to the masses.
Herbalife tweeted, "We are proud to join @equalitync, @HRC
and a chorus of business voices opposed to #HB2," referring to
the North Carolina law that requires people to use bathrooms
or locker rooms in schools and other public facilities that
match the gender on their birth certificate, rather than their
gender identity.
"Discrimination of any type should not be tolerated."
Several technology executives also criticized a Mississippi
bill allowing people with religious objections to deny wedding
services to same-sex couples after Governor Phil Bryant signed
it into law on Tuesday.
IBMPolicy (@IBMpolicy), the Twitter account for government
affairs at IBM, tweeted, "Disappointing that Mississippi Gov
@PhilBryantMS signed H.B. 1523. IBM strongly opposes this
discriminatory bill."
Brad Smith (@BradSmi), president and chief legal officer at
Microsoft Corp, said, "Very disappointing to see the
news from Mississippi. These laws are bad for people, bad for
business, and bad for job growth. #HB1523"
The tweets follow PayPal Holdings Inc's move on
Tuesday to cancel plans to open a global operations center
employing 400 workers in Charlotte, North Carolina.
At least one other company said it would also reconsider
expanding in North Carolina. Ric Elias, chief executive of Red
Ventures, a sales and marketing company, posted a letter on
Twitter that said he was reconsidering adding jobs in a state
that tolerates discrimination.
Similar disputes have broken out between business interests
and social conservatives in other Republican-controlled states
since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.
In Georgia, companies have won the outcome they were seeking.
In late March, after top executives at companies ranging from
Salesforce.com Inc to Unilever PLC protested a
bill allowing faith-based organizations to deny services to LGBT
people, the governor there said he would veto it.
Unilever Chief Executive Paul Polman tweeted on March 20,
"Inclusive society critical to business. Many will reconsider
investment if @governerdeal passes #hb757."
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Andrew Hay)