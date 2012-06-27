版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 04:14 BJT

US Senate, House negotiators reach transport deal-Sen. Boxer

WASHINGTON, June 27 After seven weeks of talks, lawmakers from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have reached agreement on a transportation funding bill that will support 3 million jobs, Senator Barbara Boxer said on Wednesday.

"I am so glad that House Republicans met Democrats half way, as Senate Republicans did months ago," said Boxer, the chairman of the negotiating panel, in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐