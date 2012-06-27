US Senate, House negotiators reach transport deal-Sen. Boxer

BRIEF-Nutanix reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.66
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON, June 27 After seven weeks of talks, lawmakers from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have reached agreement on a transportation funding bill that will support 3 million jobs, Senator Barbara Boxer said on Wednesday.
"I am so glad that House Republicans met Democrats half way, as Senate Republicans did months ago," said Boxer, the chairman of the negotiating panel, in a statement.
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials conducting a criminal probe of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc searched three of its facilities on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
WASHINGTON, March 2 A coalition of 53 companies on Thursday backed transgender rights at the U.S. Supreme Court, signing on to a brief supporting a Virginia student who is fighting to use the school bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity.