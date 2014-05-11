Cheap U.S. buses lure travelers from rails, sky with new frills

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 11 Forget the grimy terminals
and uncomfortable buses of the past. Discount U.S. carriers are
luring a new generation of riders from young tourists to
business travelers with amenities such as free Internet and
leather seats.
By offering low prices and picking up passengers curbside in
hip neighborhoods, discount bus companies have reversed a long
decline in ridership and are gaining ground on trains and
planes.
The low-cost niche started with companies offering cut-rate
fares between the Chinatown sections of New York and Boston. It
took off eight years ago when major carriers such as
megabus.com, a unit of Britain's Stagecoach Group Plc,
arrived, offering online bookings and tickets as a low as $1.
"It's really a whole new mode of transportation. There's
been nothing quite like it, and it has been made possible by the
Internet," said Joseph Schwieterman, director of the Chaddick
Institute for Metropolitan Development at Chicago's Depaul
University.
The number of daily curbside departures in the United States
has doubled since 2010 to more than 1,000, a Chaddick Institute
study found. Intercity bus ridership overall has been on the
rise since 2006, after having declined since 1960, according to
the National Transportation Safety Board.
The newfound popularity is spreading to business class, with
upscale services offering non-stop intercity travel to a variety
of areas across the United States.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire's C&J bus company launched a
once-a-day service to New York three years ago for business
travelers. It now runs twice daily, with more than 2,000
passengers a month, owner Jim Jalbert said.
Megabus.com and its rival BoltBus "have created huge new
markets and they've also created a competing mode to passenger
rail," he said. "You can move a lot of people in a big manner."
COST CUTS
Switching to discount bus travel from planes, trains or
private cars saved U.S. consumers an estimated $1.1 billion last
year, the Chaddick study found.
The appeal was clear among a group of passengers who boarded
a New York-bound discount BestBus on a Washington street last
week. A last-minute ticket cost from $30 to $40, well below the
price of train and air travel.
"It's considerably less expensive than Amtrak and since I'm
not in a rush ... I can take the risk of there being traffic,"
Jane Dolkart, 66, of Washington, said as she waited to board.
Last year the number of discount intercity bus departures
rose 4 percent, outpacing 1.6 percent rises both for airlines
and for Amtrak and a 0.6 percent upturn for car driving.
The rise followed geographic expansion for buses from their
core on the Boston-to-Washington corridor and Chicago region
into California and Nevada, Texas and the South, with Greyhound
Express, BoltBus and Yo!, all part of Britain's Firstgroup Plc
looking to expand.
The rapid growth has raised concerns about safety,
especially after eight crashes in 2011 in which 28 people died.
An NTSB study after the accidents found that bus mishaps
overall were infrequent. But it said that based on 2005-11 data,
curbside carriers were still seven times more likely to have
fatal accidents than conventional carriers, who generally
operate out of fixed terminals.
Oversight of discount buses had lagged because of a lack of
inspectors, low requirements for operating licenses,
inconsistent enforcement and language barriers with company
employees, it said.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration shut down
110 passenger carriers last year, including the Boston-to-New
York discount companies Fung Wah and Lucky Star. Lucky Star has
since been reinstated.
To continue their growth, discount carriers must persuade
more people that traveling by bus is not only inexpensive but as
convenient and comfortable as trains and planes.
Or as Mike Alvich, a vice president at megabus.com, put it:
"The challenge for us at megabus.com was to get people to take a
bus as a first choice."
