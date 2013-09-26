UPDATE 1-Connecticut governor sees partial rail line fix by weekend

By Scott Malone
Sept 26 Connecticut's governor said Metro North
might be able to restore partial power to a vital rail line by
the weekend so the thousands of his state's residents who work
in New York City, including Wall Street, can return to a more
normal commute.
Utility crews struggled for a second day on Thursday to
restore electricity to a rail line connecting New Haven and
Stamford, Connecticut, to New York City, while the commuter
railroad rolled out diesel locomotives to keep business from
grinding to a standstill.
Residents of a wealthy section of the Northeast state, which
includes hedge-fund capital Greenwich, were warned it could be
weeks before service returns to normal, with the railroad down
to one-third of its normal capacity.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, who ordered a halt to
highway work on major roads into New York to ease traffic, said
on Thursday that system operators would bring in backup power
sources in place by the weekend.
"There is work underway to restore partial energy from other
points to this system and we are hopeful that will occur some
time over the weekend," Malloy told reporters in New York's
Grand Central Terminal. "We need to communicate that no later
than Sunday so that people will understand what our capacity
will be on the system."
He warned that the partial restoration of power likely would
not be enough to restore full service.
The rail outage began on Wednesday morning when a
high-powered electric cable serving a commuter rail line with an
average daily volume of 125,000 riders failed at the same time
that crews were working on the replacement of an alternate power
line.
The line under maintenance had not been scheduled to be
replaced until Oct. 13, a date that Malloy said could be pushed
up to Oct. 7.
The outage affected not just commuters headed into New York,
but many people who work in cities such as Stamford, where banks
including UBS AG and the Royal Bank of Scotland
maintain trading floors.
"I assume it's going to take me at least an extra hour to
get home," said one Wall Street executive who opted to stay in
Manhattan with a friend on Wednesday night rather than travel
back to his home in Pound Ridge, New York, near the Connecticut
border about 50 miles (80 km) away.
Joe Kirk, Wells Fargo & Co's regional president for
New York and Connecticut had to cancel a training meeting in New
York because 25 people could not attend.
The power outage that prompted the rail delays occurred in
Mount Vernon, New York, when a 138 kilovolt feeder cable failed.
Consolidated Edison Inc crews are looking for alternative
ways to power the rail line, while the failed cable and the
alternate that was being repaired are restored.
"We're working very closely with Metro North and looking at
establishing alternative sources of power for the New Haven
line," said D. Joy Faber, a Con Ed spokeswoman. "Our crews are
working diligently around the clock ... but this type of work,
we're looking at a couple of weeks here."
Along the affected line, commuters' tempers were fraying.
"It's brutal," said Jason Krumholz, 34, as he waited for a
train in Milford, Connecticut.
"There's no real schedule and nothing you can rely on," said
Krumholz, who works for the National Marine Fisheries Service.
"I've been here over an hour and haven't seen any signs of a
train. If the train doesn't come soon I may just have to go back
home."
Cynthia Jacobs gave up waiting for a train at the Milford
station, where she normally begins her daily commute and instead
drove west to Stratford.
"They told me the schedules were different and that I would
get a train more quickly here," she said. "But I have no idea
how long it will be."
But some commuters were surprised to find their trips less
arduous than expected.
"My options were take a train from Old Greenwich to Rye and
then be bused to White Plains and take a train to the city from
there. Some people did that and it was a mess, basically doubles
or more the commute," said a consultant who works for banks and
hedge funds, who declined to be named. "I figured it was worth a
shot going the four miles up to Stamford and it was a winning
strategy. Got to my meeting early, even had time to grab a
coffee."
Owen Gutfreund, an associate professor at New York's Hunter
College who specializes in transportation policy, said the
projected length of the outage illustrates the weakness of the
United States' electrical grid, rather than problems in the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest
transportation network in North America.
"This could be an indicator of our under investment in
maintenance and keeping up to date our infrastructure overall,"
Gutfreund said. "It points out that the MTA is reliant on an
electrical infrastructure that is crumbling."
The outage comes four months after two Metro North trains
collided on the same line during a Friday evening rush hour,
injuring more than 70 people.