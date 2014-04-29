Obama administration sends transport bill to Congress

WASHINGTON, April 29 The Obama administration on Tuesday sent a four-year transportation reauthorization bill to Congress that aims to plug a pending shortage in funding for repair and construction of America's bridges, roads and transit systems.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said funding would come from proposed tax reforms on business.

The U.S. Highway Trust Fund, which is bankrolled by taxes on gasoline and diesel, is projected to run out of money as early as August. (Reporting by Eric Beech, writing by Ros Krasny. Editing by Susan Heavey)