U.S. weighs new vehicle-safety ratings to help older drivers

WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Transportation
Department said on Thursday it is looking at ways to expand its
vehicle safety ratings in response to rapidly changing
technology, including the addition of ratings to help inform
older drivers.
Innovations such as blind-spot detection and automatic
braking in the event of an imminent crash could help prevent
accidents, the department said, as it sought public input on how
to best update its ratings system.
The agency asked for feedback on how to evaluate the safety
of various new technologies and how to compare the features
across a variety of vehicles.
While technology is advancing, the U.S. population is aging,
with more drivers 65 years and older expected to be on the roads
in the coming years.
"Typically, older vehicle occupants are less able than
younger occupants to withstand crash forces when they are
involved in a crash," the department's National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said in its notice seeking comments.
The agency is considering a "silver car" rating system to
provide crash safety information for these older drivers. This
system would be in addition to the agency's primary ratings.
The "silver car" ratings could give higher scores to
vehicles that use inflatable seat belts or technologies that
prevent drivers from accidentally hitting the wrong pedal.
Since 1978 the government has used a five-star rating system
to measure safety for vehicles. Initially the system only
included ratings for frontal crashes, but it has been updated
over the years to cover side-crash results and other areas.
The public notice issued on Thursday signals the start of
the review process for the agency's five-year plan for its
safety rating system.
After gathering public comments, the agency will issue a
draft plan and possibly a proposal for some near-term updates to
the program.