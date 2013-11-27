U.S. pet owners warn of perils of air travel, seek new federal rules

| ORLANDO
ORLANDO Nov 27 Michael Jarboe of Miami paid
extra for special airline dog handlers to ensure the safety of
his 2-year-old mastiff, BamBam, on a cross-country flight.
Instead, following a layover in Houston in 90-degree heat,
baggage handlers found BamBam dead on arrival in San Francisco.
Just in time for the holiday travel season, a Change.org
petition is calling for new federal rules holding airlines
responsible for deaths of animals like BamBam. More than 100,000
signatures were logged on Jarboe's petition as of late Tuesday,
more than half of them added in the past two weeks.
Jarboe said one of his goals is to make pet owners aware
about the danger of airline travel.
BamBam, who died in 2012, is hardly alone.
Pets flying with their owners are killed, injured or lost on
average once every 10 days, according to Mary Beth Melchior,
founder of the watchdog group Where Is Jack Inc. who keeps a
tally of large carriers' reports to the U.S. Department of
Transportation.
Her organization is named for a 5-year-old cat who died in
2011 after being lost for two months in New York's John F.
Kennedy International Airport.
"You run the same risk of losing your pet as you do your
luggage," said Jarboe. "It's Russian roulette."
The Humane Society of the United States suggests driving
with your pet or leaving your animal at home with a pet sitter
before choosing airline travel.
"Air travel can be so quick that you may think a plane is
the best way to transport your pet. Think again. Air travel
isn't safe for pets. The HSUS recommends that you do not
transport your pet by air unless absolutely necessary," the
organization's website cautions.
The tragedy of BamBam gained steam at Change.org after the
petition was linked to Janet Sinclair's Facebook page titled
"United Airlines Almost Killed My Greyhound" dedicated to her
dog Sedona's flight experience in July.
Sinclair and Jarboe said they both chose to fly with their
dogs on United because of its highly regarded Pet Safe program,
which was started at Continental Airlines before the carriers'
merger.
Both said the program promised their dogs would be held
before and after flights and during layovers in an
air-conditioned cargo facility, and transported to and from the
planes in an air-conditioned van.
They say the system broke down during layovers in Houston
where they say the dogs were left on the tarmac and in non
air-conditioned cargo spaces in the summer heat for hours
between flights.
"Our goal is the safe and comfortable travel of all the pets
that fly with us," United's Megan McCarthy said on Tuesday in an
emailed response to Reuters concerning the cases.
"On the rare occasion we don't deliver on that goal, we work
with our customers, their vets and our team of vets to resolve
the issue," she added.
Jarboe said he and his partner could see BamBam from their
seats on the plane arriving for the second leg of the flight on
a luggage cart with baggage handlers, instead of the promised
air-conditioned van and special dog handlers.
"We could see right in the kennel. He was standing there
swaying there back and forth with his tongue hanging out farther
than I've ever seen it, drooling," Jarboe said.
Sinclair said she watched as baggage handlers in Houston
"kick Sedona's crate, kick, kick, kick it six times to get it
under the wing and left it there to boil on the tarmac."
Jarboe said United reported that its autopsy of BamBam was
inconclusive after the death, but that his own vet was convinced
the dog died of heatstroke. Jarboe said United eventually paid
him about $3,770, the price of a new dog and crate.
Sinclair said United agreed to pay Sedona's hospital bill of
about $2,700 for treatment of what the vet diagnosed as
heat-stroke and dehydration. But Sinclair said she declined the
offer because of an airline condition that she sign a
confidentiality agreement.
For holiday travelers thinking about flying with a pet,
Jarboe, Sinclair and Melchior offer the same advice: Don't.