US Treasury says selling all its remaining AIG common stock

WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Treasury announced
on Monday that it would sell its remaining 234.2 million common
shares in American International Group, acquired under a
$182 billion taxpayer bailout of the insurance and finance giant
during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Treasury said that the sale via public offer would be
jointly led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
"If the offering is completed, Treasury would continue to
hold warrants to purchase AIG's common stock that were also
issued as part of AIG' participation in Treasury programs," it
said in a statement.