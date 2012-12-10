US Treasury says selling all its remaining AIG common stock

WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Treasury announced on Monday that it would sell its remaining 234.2 million common shares in American International Group, acquired under a $182 billion taxpayer bailout of the insurance and finance giant during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Treasury said that the sale via public offer would be jointly led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

"If the offering is completed, Treasury would continue to hold warrants to purchase AIG's common stock that were also issued as part of AIG' participation in Treasury programs," it said in a statement.