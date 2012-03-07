UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury says to sell $6 bln in AIG stock

BRIEF-Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose
* Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose from June 5-9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it is selling $6 billion of American International Group common stock and said it expected the company to purchase up to $3 billion of the offering. It also said it reached an agreement with AIG that provides for repayment of the U.S. government's remaining $8.5 billion preferred equity investment in the AIG-owned equity AIA Aurora LLC. That is a special purpose vehicle that holds ordinary shares in AIA Limited Group. The U.S. government's stake in AIG, which it bailed out during the height of the 2008-09 financial crisis, would total about $41.8 billion after the insurer pays for the remaining stake in AIA Aurora, Treasury said. Treasury also said AIG is expected to repay the $8.5 billion from the following sources: * $5.6 billion in expected proceeds from AIG's recently announced sale of ordinary sales of AIA; * $1.6 billion in expected proceeds from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's final disposition of Maiden Lane II LLC securities announced on Feb. 28, and * $1.6 billion in escrowed cash proceeds from AIG's sale of its American Life Insurance Co subsidiary to MetLife Inc .
* Baxter debuts enteral nutrition ENFit syringe and accessory line during clinical nutrition week 2017
* PG&E Corp reaffirms FY 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75