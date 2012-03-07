UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury says to sell $6 bln in AIG stock

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it is selling $6 billion of American International Group common stock and said it expected the company to purchase up to $3 billion of the offering. It also said it reached an agreement with AIG that provides for repayment of the U.S. government's remaining $8.5 billion preferred equity investment in the AIG-owned equity AIA Aurora LLC. That is a special purpose vehicle that holds ordinary shares in AIA Limited Group. The U.S. government's stake in AIG, which it bailed out during the height of the 2008-09 financial crisis, would total about $41.8 billion after the insurer pays for the remaining stake in AIA Aurora, Treasury said. Treasury also said AIG is expected to repay the $8.5 billion from the following sources: * $5.6 billion in expected proceeds from AIG's recently announced sale of ordinary sales of AIA; * $1.6 billion in expected proceeds from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's final disposition of Maiden Lane II LLC securities announced on Feb. 28, and * $1.6 billion in escrowed cash proceeds from AIG's sale of its American Life Insurance Co subsidiary to MetLife Inc .