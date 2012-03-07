版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 06:10 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury says to sell $6 bln in AIG stock

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Wednesday announced it is selling $6 billion of
American International Group common stock and said it
expected the company to purchase up to $3 billion of the
offering.	
    It also said it reached an agreement with AIG that provides
for repayment of the U.S. government's remaining $8.5 billion
preferred equity investment in the AIG-owned equity AIA Aurora
LLC. That is a special purpose vehicle that holds ordinary
shares in AIA Limited Group.	
    The U.S. government's stake in AIG, which it bailed out
during the height of the 2008-09 financial crisis, would total
about $41.8 billion after the insurer pays for the remaining
stake in AIA Aurora, Treasury said.	
    Treasury also said AIG is expected to repay the $8.5 billion
from the following sources:	
    * $5.6 billion in expected proceeds from AIG's recently
announced sale of ordinary sales of AIA;	
    * $1.6 billion in expected proceeds from the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York's final disposition of Maiden Lane II LLC
securities announced on Feb. 28, and	
    * $1.6 billion in escrowed cash proceeds from AIG's sale of
its American Life Insurance Co subsidiary to MetLife Inc
.

