UPDATE 3-U.S. to sell $6 bln in AIG stock

* AIG offers to buy back $3 bln of stock in offering
* US stake expected to be cut to 70 pct from 77 pct - source
* AIG to also pay down $8.5 billion in other obligations
* Deal with Treasury to free AIG interests in AIA, ILFC
By Doug Palmer and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury
Department said on Wednesday it will sell $6 billion worth of
American International Group stock and struck another
deal for the insurer to pay down $8.5 billion more in
obligations, taking a major step forward in an election year to
unwind the unpopular crisis-era bailout.
AIG said the agreement with the government would allow it to
pay down what it owed in a special purpose vehicle, AIA Aurora,
and free up the company's collateral against that, including
interests in aircraft lessor International Lease Finance Corp
and Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd.
The special purpose vehicle was set up in December 2009 in
exchange for a reduction in the debt that AIG owed the New York
Federal Reserve at the time. The Treasury's original interest in
the vehicle was $16 billion.
The stake sale is expected reduce the U.S. government's
ownership in AIG to about 70 percent from 77 percent, a source
with knowledge of the situation said. Once the company repays
Treasury for the special vehicle interest, the value of the
government's stake would total about $41.8 billion.
The announcements come as President Barack Obama, a
Democrat, fights to win a second term in office and withstands
attacks from Republicans for wasting taxpayer money.
"The bottom line is this: the people of AIG have achieved
another significant milestone in our progress toward our goal
that American taxpayers recoup their entire investment in AIG at
a profit," AIG Chief Executive Robert Benmosche said in a
statement.
Earlier this week, AIG sold part of its stake in AIA to
raise about $6 billion to repay the government. Following the
share sale, AIG holds about 19 percent of AIA.
STOCK PRICE RUN-UP
AIG had to be rescued during the financial crisis of 2008
through multiple bailouts, under both the Obama and Bush
administrations, with the U.S. government at one point pledging
some $182 billion to keep the insurer afloat.
In the last few years, Benmosche has been trying to steady
the ship and selling off non-core assets to pay back the
government.
Last month the company reported a net profit of nearly $20
billion for the fourth quarter. While the outsized profit was a
one-time event linked to a tax accounting change, underlying it
was a long-term assumption that the company has stopped its
multibillion dollar crisis-era losses.
The share sale plan comes as AIG's stock price has run up
some 27 percent this year, possibly giving the government an
opportunity to offload some of its stake without having to take
a loss. For the government to break-even on its investment in
AIG, it needs to sell shares at about $29.
The stock closed up 1.4 percent on Wednesday at $29.45,
although it fell about 1.9 percent in aftermarket trading
following the announcements.
The source said the shares have not been priced yet.
Treasury declined to comment on the pricing.
PLAN DETAILS
Under the latest plan, AIG intends to repurchase up to $3
billion of its stock in the Treasury's offering once it is
priced. The Treasury will also grant an option to the
underwriters for the offering to purchase an additional $900
million worth of stock.
The U.S. government hired Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse
and Morgan Stanley to coordinate the offering,
choosing a different set of bankers than AIG had when it first
sold stock early last year.
The choice is a reversal in fortunes for the two U.S.
investment banks. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley had played key
roles in the insurer's restructuring but were left out of the
coveted lead bookrunner roles in the offering last year.
AIG is expected to repay the $8.5 billion owed under the AIA
vehicle with proceeds from several sources, the Treasury said.
The company expects to pay $5.6 billion from the sale of
the AIA stake. It expects to get $1.6 billion in escrowed cash
proceeds from an earlier sale of its life insurance unit,
American Life Insurance Co, to MetLife Inc.
AIG also expects to get $1.6 billion as the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York sells off the last of the securities held in
Maiden Lane II LLC, a vehicle that was created to buy mortgage
backed securities from AIG during the financial crisis as part
of its bailout.