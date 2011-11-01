U.S. Treasury gets $972 mln TARP repayment from AIG

WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it received a $972 million repayment from American International Group (AIG.N), funded by proceeds from sale of its American Life Insurance Co. subsidiary last November.

After the repayment, Treasury said its remaining investment in AIG is $50 billion, and the Federal Reserve has about $17.5 billion in loans outstanding to the Maiden Lane investment vehicles holding former AIG assets.

At the peak of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the U.S. government bailout for AIG was valued at about $182 billion. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Neil Stempleman)