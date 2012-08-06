US Treasury says to raise $750 mln more from AIG stock sale

WASHINGTON Aug 6 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Monday it expects to raise an additional $750 million by
selling shares in bailed out insurer American International
Group to underwriters of a recent Treasury sale of AIG
stock.
That reduces the government's stake in the firm to 53
percent the Treasury said, following Friday's announcement that
it was selling $5 billion in AIG stock, which was trading at
$32.16 on Monday. The underwriters were offered the shares at
$30.50.
The insurer, which was at the epicenter of the 2008
financial meltdown, received multiple bailouts under both the
Obama and Bush administrations, with the government pledging as
much as $182 billion in aid.
The Treasury hired over a dozen financial institutions to
help coordinate and run the offering, including Citigroup Inc,
Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities,
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.