U.S. Treasury moves 4-week bill auction to Monday due to storm

WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. Treasury moved up its previously scheduled 4-week bill auction to Monday due to the deteriorating weather conditions in Washington and said its 13-week and 26-week bill auctions will close at the regularly scheduled time on Monday.

The 4-week bill auction had been scheduled for Tuesday. It will now close at 10:30 am EDT on Monday, the Treasury said in a statement.

The 13-week and 26-week auctions are scheduled to close at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Hurricane Sandy has already forced U.S. stock markets to close today.