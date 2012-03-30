版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五

US Treasury sells Central Pacific Financial shares

WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that it is selling the remaining 2,770,117 common shares it holds in Central Pacific Financial Corp at $13.15 a share for expected proceeds of $36 million.

Treasury put $135 million into the company as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the financial crisis and, after the latest sale, will have received proceeds back of $71.9 million.

