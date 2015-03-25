PayPal to pay $7.7 mln in sanctions case

WASHINGTON, March 25 Mobile payments firm PayPal
is set to pay $7.7 million in a settlement with the U.S.
Treasury Department over violations of numerous sanctions
programs, including Iran, Cuba and Sudan, Treasury said in a
statement on Wednesday.
PayPal, the payments division of the e-commerce company EBay
Inc, did not adequately screen its transactions for
U.S. sanctions targets for several years through 2013, resulting
in 486 apparent violations of U.S. law, Treasury said.
PayPal also dismissed alerts and processed about $7,000
worth of payments for Kursud Zafer Cire, a Turkish national on
the Treasury sanctions blacklist, according to the statement.
U.S. companies are not allowed to do business with people on the
list, who are considered enemies of the United States.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)