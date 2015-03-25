UPDATE 1-PayPal to pay $7.7 mln in U.S. Treasury sanctions case

(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, March 25 PayPal, the electronic
payments firm, agreed to pay $7.7 million to settle charges by
the U.S. Treasury Department that it violated numerous sanctions
programs against countries that include Iran, Cuba and Sudan,
Treasury said on Wednesday.
PayPal, owned by EBay Inc, did not adequately
screen its transactions for U.S. sanctions targets for several
years through 2013, resulting in 486 apparent violations of U.S.
law, Treasury said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/19lyHIK)
PayPal also dismissed alerts and processed about $7,000
worth of payments for Kursud Zafer Cire, a Turkish national on
the sanctions blacklist tied to proliferators of weapons of mass
destruction, according to the statement.
U.S. companies are not allowed to do business with people on
the list, who are considered enemies of the United States. But
PayPal agents dismissed six alerts that flagged Cire as a
potential match to the blacklist.
Treasury said the apparent violations of the sanctions
related to weapons of mass destruction "constitute an egregious
case."
Treasury said PayPal implemented better screening procedures
in April 2013, hired new management in its compliance division,
and cooperated with the investigation.
EBay is planning to split off PayPal from its marketplace
division later this year.
