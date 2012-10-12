REFILE-U.S. asks bond dealers' views on financing needs

WASHINGTON Oct 12 The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked Wall Street for its views on the Treasury's current debt sales to fund spending and asked whether market conditions might be impacted by "policy and regulatory developments" that will likely hit before the end of the year.

The questions were contained in the Treasury's quarterly refunding survey of primary government bond dealers. The Treasury is expected to meet with primary dealers Oct. 25-26 ahead of the department's refunding announcement Oct. 31.

"Please discuss whether market conditions in short-dated Treasuries will be impacted by policy and regulatory developments in the coming months," the survey stated, which could include a wave of fiscal decisions converging at year's end known as the 'fiscal cliff.'

Primary dealers, which include Goldman Sachs Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, are the financial firms with special permission to bid directly on behalf of their clients at Treasury auctions.

Treasury also asked primary dealers to provide feedback on the United States' current auction schedule and whether it is compatible with economic and fiscal outlooks for 2013 and 2014.

Primary dealers were also asked whether liquidity needs should prompt the government to change the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities program. A U.S. Treasury official said that TIPS issuance has increased over the past several years.