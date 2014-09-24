U.S. Treasury denies allowing 'excessive' executive pay at GM, Ally

| DETROIT, Sept 24
DETROIT, Sept 24 The U.S. Treasury last year
permitted top executives at General Motors Co and Ally
Financial Inc to collect "excessive pay" while those
companies were part of a taxpayer-funded government loan
program, a special inspector general reported on Wednesday.
The Treasury responded that the report contained "many
inaccuracies and omissions," saying the department balanced
limits on executive compensation "with allowing companies to
repay taxpayer assistance."
According to Christy Romero, special inspector general for
the U.S. Troubled Asset Relief Program, "Treasury significantly
loosened executive pay limits resulting in excessive pay for
(the) top 25 executives" at GM and Ally while "taxpayers were
suffering billions of dollars of losses" on loan repayments and
share sales, said the report, prepared for Treasury Secretary
Jacob Lew.
Treasury said executive pay packages for the top executives
at GM and Ally were "restricted" while those companies were
receiving government funds from the Troubled Asset Relief
Program, known as TARP.
The 2009 rescue of the largest U.S. automaker was
implemented under TARP, which disbursed billions of dollars to
failing U.S. companies. As part of the bailout, Treasury took a
substantial stake in GM and sold the last of its shares in
December.
In April, Treasury said it lost $11.2 billion on the
$49.5-billion GM bailout.
In a statement, GM said: "We remain grateful for the
assistance we received from taxpayers. While the U.S. Treasury
owned GM stock and ever since, we have worked to align executive
compensation with the long-term interests of stockholders and we
will continue to do so."
Ally said in a separate statement that it was "pleased to
have been able to more than repay the American taxpayer" despite
"significant restraints" imposed by TARP. Ally also said its
executive compensation plan "meets the requirements for TARP
companies."
The U.S. Treasury still holds a 13.8-percent stake in Ally.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson, who helped revamp the
automaker after its 2009 government-sponsored bankruptcy and
taxpayer-funded restructuring, was paid $9 million in cash and
stock in 2013, according to regulatory filings. Akerson retired
in January.
His successor, Mary Barra, was paid $5.3 million in cash and
stock in 2013, when her title was executive vice president.
GM noted earlier this year that it put in place "a more
appropriate performance-based compensation structure" after
Treasury sold its GM shares.
The automaker also said its executive compensation plan is
pegged to similar plans at a group of 20 large multinational
companies in various industries, including General Electric Co
, Ford Motor Co and Chevron Corp.
