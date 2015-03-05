UPDATE 3-Renewal of U.S. government home refinance program unlikely -Watt

(Recasts with Watt quotes)
By Michael Flaherty and Peter Rudegeair
WASHINGTON, March 5 A top U.S. housing official
on Thursday said it was "highly unlikely" that a popular
government home refinance program designed to help underwater
borrowers would be renewed after it expires at the end of this
year.
The Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP), set up in 2009
after the housing bubble burst, allows borrowers with loans
backed by mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to
refinance at lower interest rates even when homes have lost
value.
"It's highly unlikely that we would extend the coverage
period ...," Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt,
whose agency regulates government-controlled Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, told a Goldman Sachs conference in New York.
He added that extending the program could have "moral hazard
considerations" given that it was put in place to deal with the
effects of the financial crisis, not as an ongoing program.
HARP was designed to help the millions of Americans who saw
the value of their homes plummet in 2008 and 2009 but were
unable to refinance because of traditionally high loan-to-value
ratios required by private lenders.
Watt also said a decision on the fees that Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac can charge lenders for guaranteeing mortgages might
be delayed until April. It had been expected this month.
In separate speeches, Watt and Michael Stegman, the
counselor to the Treasury Department's secretary for housing
finance policy, told the conference the mortgage finance giants
needed to speed up the sale of their non-performing loans.
The U.S. government bailed out Fannie Mae, the nation's
largest source of mortgage funding, and its sister firm, Freddie
Mac, in 2008, putting both in conservatorship.
They have been directed "to make significant efforts in 2015
to reduce the number of severely delinquent loans they hold and
to do so in a responsible way."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have nearly halved their
investment portfolios since 2008, and they are required to
shrink them further to less than $500 billion in total by the
end of 2018, Stegman said.
Stegman added that development of a common securitization
platform, a multi-year project to modernize the securitization
infrastructure of the two government-sponsored enterprises
(GSEs), would best succeed if it was opened up to include
non-GSE stakeholders.
Watt said his agency has gathered feedback into its Single
Security initiative, launched to improve the overall liquidity
of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac securities, and will offer more
details in the second quarter of this year.
