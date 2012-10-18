U.S. Treasury targets Iran-backed al Qaeda operative

WASHINGTON Oct 18 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named a member of an al Qaeda group operating with Iranian support and banned Americans from any dealing with him.

The U.S. Treasury accused Adel Radi Saqr al-Wahabi (al-Harbi) of working with a network that served as a pipeline for al Qaeda to move operatives and funds in South Asia and the Middle East.

It had previously targeted six other members of the group in June 2011.

"We will continue targeting this crucial source of al Qaeda's funding and support, as well as highlight Iran's ongoing complicity in this network's operation," David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Treasury said that, as a result of its targeting the network member, U.S. citizens were prohibited from financial transactions with al-Harbi and any of its assets discovered within U.S. jurisdiction were subject to seizure.