U.S. Treasury targets Iran-backed al Qaeda operative

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
WASHINGTON Oct 18 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named a member of an al Qaeda group operating with Iranian support and banned Americans from any dealing with him.
The U.S. Treasury accused Adel Radi Saqr al-Wahabi (al-Harbi) of working with a network that served as a pipeline for al Qaeda to move operatives and funds in South Asia and the Middle East.
It had previously targeted six other members of the group in June 2011.
"We will continue targeting this crucial source of al Qaeda's funding and support, as well as highlight Iran's ongoing complicity in this network's operation," David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
Treasury said that, as a result of its targeting the network member, U.S. citizens were prohibited from financial transactions with al-Harbi and any of its assets discovered within U.S. jurisdiction were subject to seizure.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.