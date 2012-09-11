U.S. urges Lebanon to prevent Iran, Syria sanctions evasion

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BEIRUT, Sept 11 U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin urged Lebanese leaders and bankers in Beirut on Tuesday to ensure their country was not used by Iran and Syria to evade financial sanctions.
A U.S. embassy statement said Wolin "underscored the need for Lebanon to prevent abuse of the Lebanese financial sector by illicit actors and for Lebanese banks and regulatory authorities to remain vigilant against the evasion of sanctions by Iran and Syria".
Wolin met Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Economy Minister Nicolas Nahhas and Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on the first day of a regional trip which will also take him to Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.