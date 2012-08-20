U.S. Treasury names new top enforcer on money laundering

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. Treasury has named a top official of the Justice Department to head up its office in charge of overseas anti-money laundering and counter-terror finance regulations, the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.
Jennifer Shasky Calvery, chief of the Justice Department's asset forfeiture and money laundering section, will start leading Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in September.
FinCen's previous director, James Freis, was dismissed in May. The reason for pushing out Freis remains unclear, but an industry source told Reuters that Treasury leadership was concerned that FinCEN was not moving quickly enough on crucial rules related to the Iran sanctions law.
Shasky Calvery's appointment also comes as the Treasury, the Justice Department and the Federal Reserve continue to investigate British bank Standard Chartered Plc for potential Iran-related sanctions violations.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.