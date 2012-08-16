版本:
U.S. Treasury to sell M&T Bank preferred stock

WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it would sell preferred shares of M&T Bank Corp as part of its unwinding of financial crisis bailouts.

The Treasury said it would sell 230,000 shares of the Buffalo, New York-based bank. The stock closed at $86.67 on Wednesday.

