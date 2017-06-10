版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 11日 星期日 02:34 BJT

Fannie Mae's Brooks to be nominated U.S. deputy Treasury secretary -Axios

WASHINGTON, June 10 Brian Brooks, general counsel for Fannie Mae, will be nominated as deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Axios reported on Saturday, citing three sources it said had knowledge of the pick.

Brooks worked at California bank OneWest with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who wanted a loyalist for the post, according to two of Axious' unidentified sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump's first pick for the job, Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan, withdrew his name last month for personal reasons. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Rigby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐