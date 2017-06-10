UPDATE 1-Fannie Mae's Brooks to be nominated U.S. deputy Treasury secretary -Axios

(Adds background, White House declines confirmation)
WASHINGTON, June 10 President Donald Trump plans
to nominate Brian Brooks, general counsel for Fannie Mae, as
deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Axios reported on
Saturday, citing three sources it said had knowledge of the
pick.
Brooks oversees the legal department and government and
industry relations at the Federal National Mortgage Association,
commonly known as Fannie Mae, a government-sponsored entity that
provides financing for mortgage lenders. He is senior adviser to
the chief executive and board of directors.
Brooks worked at California bank OneWest with Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who wanted a loyalist for the post,
according to two of Axios' unidentified sources.
A White House spokeswoman would not confirm the report.
The position requires U.S. Senate confirmation.
Trump's first pick for the job, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
banker James Donovan, withdrew his name last month for
personal reasons.
Earlier this year, the White House had considered Brooks to
lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to
CNBC.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Rigby)