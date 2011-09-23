US Treasury to get $30.1 mln from SunTrust warrants

BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it will take in $30.06 million in net proceeds from the sale of 17.9 million stock warrants in SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI.N).
The Treasury said in a statement that the Dutch-style auction priced the A-series tranche of warrants at $2.70 each, 70 cents above the minimum bid price of $2.
The B-series warrants were priced at $1.20 each, compared with a minimum bid price of $1.05 each. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
