Forex players in lurch as Treasury bides its time over swaps

* Treasury proposed in April 2011 to exempt forex swaps
* FX players say final move needed soon as other rules loom
* Timing tricky for Treasury after banking scandals
By Alexandra Alper and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Businesses that use
derivatives to protect against currency fluctuations are
increasingly anxious about being swept up by new U.S. rules,
despite some assurances from the Treasury Department that
foreign exchange swaps would be exempt.
A new regime aimed at cutting risk in the $648 trillion
over-the-counter swaps market is set to go into effect over the
next few months, and market players say they need guidance now
from Treasury about whether their foreign exchange swaps will
face the same crush of rules.
The most pressing concerns come to a head on Oct. 12, when
banks will have to start counting their swaps transactions to
see whether they will need to register in December with U.S.
regulators as "swap dealers", and be hit with higher costs.
Industry players are in the dark about whether to count
their foreign exchange swaps and forwards towards the $8 billion
threshold.
Beyond the potential expense, companies run the risk of
meeting the requirements only to find out later that they are
exempt.
"We think it is important that the Treasury act before
October 12 because that date triggers requirements under the
swaps regime," said Cecelia Calaby, senior vice president with
bank lobby group the American Bankers Association.
"People need time to prepare for registration. It's not just
something you can turn a switch on," said Calaby.
The association, which represents U.S. banks, is planning to
send Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner a letter asking him to
make the decision before the October date.
That leaves Treasury Department in a tough spot: how to
follow through on its proposal that exempts FX derivatives from
the majority of rules without appearing to give banks light
treatment after a series of high-profile banking scandals in
recent months.
The Treasury has been widely expected to carve out foreign
exchange derivatives from the rules crafted by the Commodity and
Futures Trading Commission, which was tasked by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Act with boosting oversight of the opaque market.
Geithner has yet to finalize the exemption, leaving Wall
Street banks and other big users of FX swaps in the lurch.
SEEN AS LESS RISKY
Geithner has said foreign exchange swaps are not as risky as
other derivatives, which contributed to the 2007-2009 financial
crisis and led to taxpayer bailouts of heavily exposed firms
like insurer AIG.
When it issued its proposal in April 2011, the Treasury said
forcing the derivatives onto exchanges or through clearinghouses
could actually jeopardize practices in the market that help
limit risk and ensure that it functions effectively.
In meetings this past summer, Treasury officials said that
the agency was still on track to finalize Geithner's proposal,
which would exempt forex from swaps rules like margin and
central clearing requirements, sources familiar with the matter
said.
The sources said the only clue on time frame that Treasury
officials gave was that the department could take action after
the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission issued
long-awaited rules defining exactly what qualifies as a "swap".
Those rules were posted publicly in mid-August.
A Treasury spokeswoman declined comment.
LIBOR AND CONSEQUENCES
The timing is tricky for Geithner.
Public outrage in the United States and abroad has been
stoked in recent months by JPMorgan's multi-billion-dollar
trading blunder and by allegations that for years the world's
biggest banks tried to manipulate global benchmark interest
rates.
Barclays has already admitted to trying to rig the
London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which underpins some
$360 trillion of loans and financial contracts.
Consumer groups are hoping the Libor scandal pressures
Geithner to reconsider his position on forex, especially given
recent criticism about his role as New York Fed chief when
regulators first caught wind of the possible manipulation.
Geithner at the time alerted authorities to potential
Libor-setting problems, but did not finger Barclays, according
to Fed documents.
"The Libor scandal, in which a key input to FX swaps
valuation was shown to be fraudulent and manipulated by
participating banks, shows exactly how problematic this is,"
said Marcus Stanley, policy director for advocacy group
Americans for Financial Reform.
Others are still not convinced by Geithner's argument that
FX swaps do not carry the same kind of risks as other swaps.
They say FX counterparties still face risks if one side
defaults.
"There is a huge amount of risk and those that say we can
afford to exempt this market because it is small, they are not
paying attention to the numbers...the risks are very, very
large," said Darrell Duffie, a finance professor at Stanford
University.
But big banks and the hundreds of companies that use the
derivatives say that regardless of the outcome, they need
clarity as soon as possible, especially because they're also
dealing with an uncertain regime in Europe.
The European Union, home to the world's top FX trading
center in London, has yet to decide which types of FX
derivatives rules will come under its new regulations.
Britain wants all categories of FX excluded but regulators
in continental Europe want some categories, including options
and non-deliverable forwards, covered.
"Everyone is well aware that this (two sets of rules) would
be a detriment to companies that use FX swaps," said James Kemp,
a managing director with the Global Financial Markets
Association, a group representing securities firms worldwide.