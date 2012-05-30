UPDATE 1-US sanctions Syrian bank to add economic pressure

WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Treasury on
Wednesday imposed sanctions on Syria International Islamic Bank
in an attempt to limit the Bashar al-Assad government's access
to the global financial system.
The bank, which has 20 branches and three offices in Syria,
helped another blacklisted financial institution, Commercial
Bank of Syria, evade Western government sanctions, the U.S.
Treasury said.
Syria International Islamic Bank's assets in the United
States will be frozen and U.S. firms and individuals are now
prohibited from doing business with the designated bank.
The U.S. Treasury "will continue to close off the Assad
regime's access to the international financial system," the
department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence David Cohen said in a statement.
Treasury's action is aimed at tightening economic pressure
on Assad's government after the weekend massacre of more than
100 people in the town of Houla.