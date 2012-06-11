US Treasury begins selling preferred stock in 7 firms

WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. Treasury said it would begin selling preferred stock in seven banks acquired during the financial crisis on Monday.

They are Ameris Bancorp, Farmers Capital Bank Corp , First Capital Bancorp Inc, First Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc, Taylor Capital Group and United Bancorp Inc.

The auction began at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Monday and will close on June 13 at 6:30 p.m., the Treasury said in a statement.